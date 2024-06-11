Cyberattack Limits Hudson Valley City Services: Here's What

The incident occurred in Orange County in the city of Newburgh on Monday, June 10.

According to Mike Neppl, spokesman for Newburgh, officials identified a network security incident that is causing the temporary disruption of some city services.

"We have retained outside IT experts and other professionals who are working around the clock with the city to restore operations fully," Neppl said.

At this time, the city is unable to process or accept payments for property taxes, water, sewer, sanitation, permit fees, or parking tickets. Therefore, services at City Hall and 123 Grand St. will be closed to the public until further notice.

Neppl said there was no disruption to city police, and fire emergency lines and calls to 911 were fully functional.

"You may continue to use existing phone and email to contact city departments, but please be advised that the security incident may have impacted both phone and email systems, which may result in delayed delivery of messages and response times," Neppl added.

The city will continue to provide updates on the restoration of services through the city's website and official social media pages.

