Connecticut Woman Loses Leg In Shark Attack In Caribbean

A young Connecticut woman is in serious condition after losing a leg to a shark attack while snorkeling in the Caribbean region.

Kathy Reakes
The shark bit off her leg while snorkeling near a resort around 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, said The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police.

Police did not know what type of shark attacked the 22-year-old or what town or city in Connecticut she is from.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she is listed in serious condition, police said.

The Turks and Caicos, a British territory, is a small group of islands in the Atlantic Ocean, southeast of the Bahamas.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

