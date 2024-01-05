Talk Show Filming In Region Searches For Guests

“Karamo Show,” hosted by Karamo Brown of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” is in search of its next guests for filming in Connecticut, in the city of Stamford.

In a casting call posted to the audition site Backstage, the show says it’s looking for people going through a tough time who need help and advice – think estranged relationships, a betrayal between friends, etc.

“There is no doubt that if you come into this with an open mind and heart and want to share your story, you’ll leave feeling heard and our hope is to have you feeling much better,” the casting call states.

In addition to airing out grievances, the show will pay both for travel expenses and will provide compensation for appearing on the show.

Brown, age 40, known to some as the host of shows like MTV’s “The Real World” and “Access Hollywood,” graduated from Florida A&M University before working in social services for nearly 10 years following his first hosting job.

He’s served as the culture expert for Netflix’s “Queer Eye” since the show’s premiere in 2018.

In 2022, Brown guest-hosted multiple episodes of “Maury” before eventually being named as Maury Povich's successor for the show. He took it over under the new name “Karamo” in September 2022.

The show is part of the NBC Universal media company.

For the full audition requirements, click here.

