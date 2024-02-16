CT Man Charged With Rape Of Hudson Valley Juvenile

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau reports the arrest of Litchfield County resident Antonio K. Scott, age 19 of Sharon, Connecticut, in connection with an investigation into inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile in Dutchess County.

According to Sgt. Adam Harris of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began in the summer of 2023 after the department was alerted to a possible sexual offense involving Scott and the juvenile.

Scott was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 14 for second-degree rape and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

The town or city where the crime took place was not released by the Sheriff's Office.

If anyone has information about this case or similar incidents involving Scott they are urged to contact Det. B. Sistarenik at 845-486-3820 or bsistarenik@dutchessny.gov.

The Sheriff’s Office can also be contacted via the tipline at 845-605-CLUE (2583) or dcsotips@gmail.com.

All information will be kept confidential.

