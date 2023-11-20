Cross-Country Thanksgiving Eve Storm Will Bring Snow To Parts Of Northeast: Here's Latest

The time frame for the storm is late Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 21 into early Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 22, according to the National Weather Service.

Airline delays are most likely on Tuesday "due to winds, drenching rain, and poor visibility," according to AccuWeather.com.

Along with the heavy downpours, wind gusts could be as high as 30 miles per hour Tuesday evening.

As for snowfall, between 3 to 6 inches is forecast for the Adirondacks while between 6 to 12 inches is expected from central New Hampshire to much of northwestern Maine, AccuWeather says.

It will be brisk and blustery on Monday, Nov. 20 with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 40s.

The Thanksgiving Eve storm system will move in from west to east starting Tuesday afternoon with rainfall becoming widespread in the evening before winding down beginning shortly before midday Wednesday, Nov. 22. There could be scattered showers in spots in the afternoon and evening.

All told, about an inch of rainfall is expected from the storm.

Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 23 will be sunny, breezy, and cool with a high temperature in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Clouds will return on Black Friday, Nov. 24 with a chance for afternoon and evening showers and a high temperature in the upper 40s.

