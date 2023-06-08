Overcast 66°

Credit Card Thief Nabbed In Rockland County, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man was charged with alleged grand larceny after stealing a wallet from an unlocked car and then using it to charge items.

A Stony Point man was nabbed for alleged grand larceny after stealing a credit card out of a car and using it to charge items.
Rockland County resident Julio Martinez, age 22, of Stony Point, was arrested on Monday, May 29 after being arrested on a bench warrant by the Clarkstown Police Department.

Martinez was wanted for stealing a wallet from the car and charging items at a gas station in Haverstraw, said Lt. Greg Becker, of the Stony Point Police.

After being charged, Martinez was turned over to the Suffern Police Department who also had an active warrant for his arrest.

