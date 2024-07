The crash happened in Putnam County on Wednesday, July 17, when vehicles collided on Route 9 near the entrance of The Bird & Bottle Inn, according to the Garrison Volunteer Fire Company.

Arriving first responders found the drivers out of their vehicles and stayed at the scene to control traffic and clean debris.

The vehicles involved in the crash, including a truck, were later towed away.

