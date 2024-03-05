Fog/Mist 43°

Crash Shuts Down Busy Main Route In Region

A crash caused a busy main route in Northern Westchester to close as emergency crews responded to the scene. 

The crash happened on Route 9A (Saw Mill River Road) in Hawthorne.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident happened on Monday, March 4 at around 6:30 p.m., when a motor vehicle crash occurred on Route 9A (Saw Mill River Road) in Hawthorne near the Amazon warehouse, according to the Hawthorne Fire Department. 

According to reports, a pedestrian was struck at the scene, but police have not yet confirmed the extent of the injuries. 

The incident caused the road to close between Skyline Drive and Route 141 for an extended amount of time on Monday. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

