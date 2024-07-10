Crash Investigation: Road Closed After Car Hits Pedestrian In Rockland

It happened on Wednesday, July 10 in Rockland County.

At around 3 p.m. in the town of New City, a vehicle hit a pedestrian near the intersection of S Main Street and First Street.

As a result of the crash and the ensuing investigation, the Clarkstown Police Department announced that S Main Street will be closed from Twin Elms Lane to Demarest Avenue.

Additional details have not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

