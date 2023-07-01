Overcast 75°

SHARE

Coyote Attacks Teen Girl In North Jersey

A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after being attacked by a coyote, officials in northern New Jersey said.

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The teen suffered puncture wounds to her leg around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, June 30, n Essex County, at South Mountain Reservation in West Orange, a spokesperson for the Essex County Sheriff's Office said.

The teen was taken to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. 

Meanwhile, Crest Drive and the dog park were closed at the reservation until Saturday, July 1, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo said. He urged anyone visiting to be "extremely cautious."

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE