Covid-19: This Group Has Been Most Affected By Virus In 2023, CDC Says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said late last week that those age 65 and above accounted for 62.9 percent of COVID-related hospitalizations from January to August of this year.

Among that group, only 23.5 percent had received the recommended COVID booster vaccine, and "the vast majority had two or more underlying health conditions," according to the CDC.

Those 65 and older accounted for 87.9 percent of COVID-related deaths and 61.3 percent of of intensive care unit admissions.

"Adults with increased risk for COVID-19–associated hospitalization, including all adults aged 65 years and over, should reduce their risk for severe COVID-19 by receiving recommended COVID-19 vaccinations, adopting measures to reduce risk for contracting COVID-19, and seeking prompt outpatient antiviral treatment after a positive test result," the CDC said.

From January to June 2023, rates of COVID–associated hospitalizations among all adults age 18 and over declined, including among adults 65 and older.

"However, rates remained elevated among adults over 65 relative to younger age groups and increased beginning the week ending July 15, 2023," the CDC noted.

