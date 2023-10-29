Overcast 52°

SHARE

Covid-19: New Data Reveals How Many Americans Have Gotten Updated Vaccine Shots

New data is shedding light on how many Americans have received a dose of the new COVID-19 booster shot for 2023-24.

<p>A spike in COVID-19 cases has been reported in Putnam County by health officials.</p>

A spike in COVID-19 cases has been reported in Putnam County by health officials.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Daniel Roberts
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The updated vaccine has now been available for about a month and a half.

More than 1,200 people are dying of COVID each week in the United States  four years after the pandemic started, the CDC says.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the newest vaccine targeting Omicron subvariants being provided by both Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna for everyone 6 months of age and older.

Another updated vaccine, this one from Novavax, became available earlier this month and is recommended for those aged 12 and over. 

The rollout of this year's booster was marked early on by some distribution offers, forcing some providers to cancel scheduled vaccine appointments.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services Department (HHS), as of the end of last week, nearly 15 Americans have gotten the shot.

Six weeks after last year's bivalent COVID booster was made available, over 18 million people had received a dose by the middle of October 2022, according to HHS.

The CDC said earlier this month that those aged 65 and above accounted for 62.9 percent of COVID-related hospitalizations from January to August of this year.

COVID-19 vaccines are available free to everyone 6 months and older living in the United States, regardless of immigration or insurance status. 

To find out where to get a vaccine near you, enter your zip code on this site from HHS or text your zip code to 438829.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE