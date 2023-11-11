Covid-19: Here Are Symptoms For New Variant That's Now Most Dominant In US

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HV.1 now makes up 25.2 percent of COVID cases in the US, just ahead of the EG.5 variant (21.9 percent).

The EG.5 strain, known as Eris, was first identified in August. It remains the most prominent strain worldwide at about 46 percent of cases across the globe.

HV.1 was also first identified over the summer but in low numbers.

Like EG.5, HV.1 is an offshoot of the highly contagious Omicron strain.

Based on reports so far, HV. 1 symptoms are similar to Eris, and include:

Runny nose

Sneezing

Cough

Nausea

Sore throat

Congestion

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle aches

