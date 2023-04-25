Corrections Officer Pleads Guilty To Forcible Touching Of Inmate In Rockland County

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced that John Kezek, of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of the state of Florida, who was a correction officer at the Rockland County jail made the plea on Tuesday, April 25.

Walsh said due to the nature of the crimes and to protect the identity of the victim, very limited information can be released.

The charges were based on allegations made by a female victim who came into contact with Kezek while he was working in his official capacity for the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office at the jail, the DA's Office said.

“As a corrections officer, you have a critical responsibility to uphold the law and protect those who are under your supervision," Walsh said. "The actions by the defendant have not only harmed the victim but have also undermined the efforts of the many dedicated and hardworking corrections officers who strive to maintain the highest standards of the profession."

Kezek is scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday, July 26. He will be sentenced to a period of five years probation with a permanent order of protection for the victim.

