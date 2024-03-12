Convict Charged In Larceny Spree In Region

Dutchess County resident William Pascal, age 49, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Thursday, March 7 in Ulster County in Lloyd.

Pascal is accused of going on a larceny spree from June and July 2023 stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Lowes Store in Highland and on two other separate occasions stealing $300 and $125 worth of merchandise from the Hannaford Store in Highland, said Lloyd Police Chief James Janso.

Pascal, who has been arrested 51 times and is currently incarcerated in state prison, pled guilty to petit larceny with time served.

He was sent back to state prison.

