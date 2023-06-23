NY's First Offshore Wind Farm Marks Major Construction Milestone

The South Fork Wind farm, located approximately 35 miles off the coast of Long Island, achieved its “steel in the water” milestone with the installation of the project’s first monopile foundation, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced Thursday, June 22.

Expected to be in operation by the end of 2023, the project will feature 12 wind turbines connected to the power grid via an underwater cable that can power 70,000 Long Island homes.

It will mark the first utility-scale offshore wind farm in the United States and is one of five offshore wind projects that New York has in active development, the largest portfolio in the country.

Hochul and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland held a groundbreaking ceremony for the project in February 2022.

"New York is leading offshore wind development and building a green economy that will support hundreds of good-paying jobs and benefit generations to come," Hochul said in a statement.

"This progress on building the first utility-scale offshore wind project in the country cements New York as a national hub for the offshore wind industry."

According to the governor’s office, South Fork Wind will eliminate up to six million tons of carbon emissions, or the equivalent of taking 60,000 cars off the road annually over a 25-year period.

Once all five of the state’s offshore wind farms are in operation, they are expected to produce a combined 4,300 megawatts of electricity that can power over 2.4 million New York homes.

The projects will also create more than 6,800 jobs in project management, component manufacturing, installation, and operations and management, Hochul’s office said.

State leaders are hoping that by the year 2035 offshore wind farms will produce 9,000 megawatts capable of powering nearly 30 percent of New York State’s electricity needs, equivalent to nearly six million homes.

"It is clear that offshore wind is an integral part of our nation's clean energy future, and I am proud that Suffolk County is firmly at the forefront of this industry,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement.

“The installation of this first turbine foundation and offshore wind substation is a major milestone in helping to build a cleaner future for New York.”

Crews will spend the coming days installing the project's American-built offshore substation and the turbine foundations.

Construction of the project is being handled by Ørsted US Offshore Wind in partnership with Eversource and the Long Island Power Authority.

More information on South Fork Wind can be found on the project's website.

