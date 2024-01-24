Community Rallies To Support Family Of Rockland Girl Killed In Crash

Rockland County resident Sabrina Villagomez, age 15, of Nanuet, was killed on Sunday, Jan. 21 when the car she was a passenger in hit the back of an oil tanker in the Bronx.

New York City Police say the driver of the car, who hasn't been identified, was allegedly attempting stunts that are done during street takeovers.

Family friend Katherine Gonzalez said "There aren’t any words to describe how we feel right now.

"Sabrina was such an amazing soul who spread love and happiness everywhere she went. She will always be remembered for her good sense of humor and contagious smile."

All of the donations will go toward directly to funeral costs, Gonzalez said.

"We know she’s in a better place now, resting and at peace," she added. "She now watches over us as we try to live with the beautiful legacy she left."

Villagomez was a sophomore at Ramapo High School and the other victim is a senior there.

