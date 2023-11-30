College Of Saint Rose Shutting Down After 103 Years, Report Says

The school’s board of trustees voted Thursday, Nov. 30, to shut down the college at the end of the Spring 2024 semester, multiple sources told the outlet.

It comes after years of declining student enrollment at the private Catholic college and, along with that, declining tuition money.

In December 2020, the school’s board of trustees announced it was dropping a total of 25 bachelor’s, master’s, and certificate programs as part of a nearly $6 million cost-cutting plan.

“It is no secret that weighty financial challenges are pressing on colleges and universities throughout the country. The higher education sector is in a period of real transformation,” Interim President Marcia White said at the time.

“We are being proactive by making hard decisions now, as painful as they are. These decisions are necessary to the long-term future of Saint Rose and come as part of a series of difficult choices we have had to make this year in order to have a balanced budget by 2023.”

That budget slashing came months after the board made $8 million in administrative and staff expense reductions including layoffs, salary reductions, and freezing the staff pension plan.

The College of Saint Rose was founded in 1920 as a women’s college. It became fully co-ed in 1969.

It is a Division II member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Notable alumni include actor and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, who graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in communications in 2009.

Other famous names to pass through its halls include former Houston Astros outfielder Glen Barker, former New York State Sen. Betty Little, and current State Sen. Jim Tedisco.

Click here for the full report from WNYT.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.