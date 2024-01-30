Cold Temps Could Bring Snow Flurries Before Showery Lead-In To Groundhog Day

Skies will be mainly cloudy on Tuesday, Jan. 30, with a high temperature in the low to mid-30s and wind-chill values again in the 20s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of snow flurries, mainly late in the morning into the early afternoon.

The mercury will tick up a few degrees on Wednesday, Jan. 31 with a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s, but wind-chill values will make it feel about 10 degrees colder. It will be cloudy, with another slight chance of snow flurries.

The start of February will be marked by an increase in temperatures, with a high in the low 40s and a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday, Feb. 1. Clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of the likelihood of showers Thursday night into Friday morning, Feb. 2, which is Groundhog Day.

That means there is likely to be plenty of cloudy cover as Punxsutawney Phil predicts the final six weeks of winter from his perch in Pennsylvania.

According to legend, there will be six more weeks of winter if he sees his shadow. If he does not, then spring will come early.

After the showery start to the day, it will gradually become partly sunny with a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

Look for a bright and sunny weekend on both Saturday, Feb. 3, and Sunday, Feb. 4, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s both days.

