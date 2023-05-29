Cold Front Will Bring Shift In Temperatures After Warm, Bright Memorial Day: 5-Day Forecast

Temperatures will be warmest on Monday, May 29 late in the morning and early afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will begin to cool in the late afternoon to evening as the backdoor cold front ushering in cooler air takes hold, the weather service said. Wind speeds will also pick up in the afternoon, with gusts up to around 20 miles per hour in some spots.

For those at or heading to beaches along the coast, a Rip Current advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for parts of Long Island (southwest and southeast Suffolk counties, southern Nassau County) and New York City (Brooklyn and southern Queens).

"Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone," the National Weather Service said. "Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

"If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help."

Thanks to the passage of the front, it won't be as warm on Tuesday, May 30, with high temperatures in the low 70s and clear skies.

It will remain dry on Wednesday, May 31 with plenty of sun and a high temperature in the upper 70s.

Things will heat up as the calendar flips from May to June.

Look for a high temperature in the mid-80s on Thursday, June 1, and all the way up into the low 90s on Friday, June 2.

