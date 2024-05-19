Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

SHARE

Cold Front Accompanied By Thunderstorms Will Follow Summer Preview: 5-Day Forecast

A warming trend due to arrive at the start of the workweek will be followed by a cold front that will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms and a return to more seasonable temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/ronomore
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Clouds will linger on Sunday, May 19, followed by afternoon breaks of sun.

Monday, May 20 will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

It will be even warmer on Tuesday, May 21 with sunny skies, helping the mercury climb into the low 80s with calm winds.

Expect more summer-like weather on Wednesday, May 22 with abundant sunshine and highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday, May 23, will start with partly sunny skies. 

Temperatures will reach the low 80s before the cold front moves in late in the afternoon.

The front will be accompanied by scattered showers and storms that will last through the evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE