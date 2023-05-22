Coastal Storm Tracking Northward Could Dampen Memorial Day Weekend

"Just how close to the coast this disturbance travels will dictate how wet the holiday weekend will become," according to AccuWeather.com.

A clearer picture surrounding the strength and track of the system will come into focus later in the week.

Monday, May 22 will feature clear skies with a high temperature in the low 70s, according to the National Weather Service, which noted that wildfire smoke traveling from wildfires in Canada will filter sunshine.

Skies will be mainly clear on Tuesday, May 23 with a high temperature right around the 70-degree mark.

The high temperature will climb into the mid-70s on Wednesday, May 24 with clear skies before clouds increase late in the afternoon. There could be isolated showers in some spots.

It will be a bit cooler on Thursday, May 25 with a high temperature in the mid to upper 60s and mainly sunny skies.

Friday, May 26 will be mainly sunny during the day with a high temperature in the mid-60s, before clouds thicken in the evening, followed by the expected arrival of an unsettled pattern to the Memorial Day weekend.

