Coast-To-Coast Storm System Takes Aim At Region: Here's Track, Timing

Now, thanks to an approaching coast-to-coast storm system, it's almost certain that streak will be extended yet again.

But before, several days of dry and comfortably cool fall weather are in store, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be mainly sunny Wednesday, Oct. 11 through Friday, Oct. 13 with high temperatures in the mid-60s Wednesday,, and Thursday, Oct. 12, and in the low 60s on Friday.

Clouds will increase Friday night as the system tracks east.

Rain will overspread the Northeast from west to east on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14, with rain becoming steadier late in the afternoon into Saturday evening.

The storm system originated on the West Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and will work its way through the Rockies and Midwest through the middle of this week before its weekend arrival in the Northeast.

"Enough rain will fall to bring a more typical risk of flooding in the Northeast's poor drainage areas this weekend," according to AccuWeather.com.

Rain will continue into mid-morning on Sunday, Oct. 15. There will then be a chance of showers into Sunday evening. The high temperature will be in the mid-50s.

Generally, about an inch of rainfall is expected from the system, with locally higher amounts.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.