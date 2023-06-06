Child Rapist 'Godson' Sexually Abused 15-Year-Old In Hudson Valley, Feds Say

Curtis Ellington, age 33, of Kansas, was arraigned on child sex crimes charges in federal court in White Plains on Thursday, June 1.

According to the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District, Ellington slept at the 15-year-old victim’s Orange County home in April 2023, and engaged in sexual activity with them.

Prior to the encounter, he sent the victim “numerous communications” on Instagram using the screen name “Godson,” in which he expressed his desire to have sex with the victim, prosecutors said.

Ellington was arrested in Kansas on April 27.

In court Thursday, he was arraigned on the following charges:

Enticing a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity

Engaging in this offense while a registered sex offender

If convicted on both counts, he faces between 20 years and life in prison.

According to prosecutors, Ellington was previously convicted of first-degree rape in Orange County in January 2007 after sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl. He went on to serve seven years in prison.

In January 2019, the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services issued an alert to Orange County residents after he moved to an apartment on North Street in Middletown.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services had assigned Ellington as a Level 3 threat, which means he is a “high-risk repeat offender and possible threat to public safety.” He has also been designated as a sexually violent sex offender.

“Curtis Ellington, a convicted rapist, was allegedly undeterred by his previous involvement with the criminal justice system,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

“This case underlines the urgent need for law enforcement to continue its efforts to protect children from those who prey on them.

"We will use every tool available to law enforcement to investigate and prosecute those alleged to have sexually exploited children.”

Williams encouraged anyone with information in Ellington’s case to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

