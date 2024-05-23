Child Rape Plea: Hudson Valley Man Admits Abusing Victim Under Age Of 11

Orange County resident Justin Babb, age 41, of New Hampton, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual act in Orange County Court on Thursday, May 23.

According to prosecutors, Babb admitted that he engaged in anal sexual conduct with the victim, who was under the age of 11, in August 2023.

“This defendant’s unspeakable actions demand a lengthy prison sentence,” said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler. “It is inconceivable that a child could be subjected to the horrific acts perpetrated by this offender.

“To be clear, my office, together with our law enforcement partners, will never stop seeking to hold sexual predators accountable for their conduct. We will continue to ensure justice is served in these challenging cases.”

Hoovler’s office is recommending a prison term of 18 years when Babb is sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 29. He must also register as a sex offender.

