Charles Osgood, Former Host Of 'CBS Sunday Morning,' North Jersey Resident, Dies At 91

Osgood, born Charles Osgood Wood III joined CBS News in 1971 and anchored the venerable Sunday morning broadcast for 22 years from 1994 to 2016. He also appeared on "CBS Morning News" and "CBS Evening News with Dan Rather," and hosted "The Osgood File" on CBS Radio.

His signature signoff was "I'll see you on the radio."

A six-time Emmy winner, Osgood also won the Walter Cronkite Excellence in Journalism Award, a Peabody Award and the National Association of Broadcasters Distinguished Service Award, according to his obituary.

Born in The Bronx in 1933, Osgood later moved to Baltimore. He chronicled his experiences growing up in The Charm City during World War II in the memoir "Defending Baltimore Against Enemy Attack."

He later moved to Englewood and graduated from St. Cecilia High School. He returned to Englewood, living in a home built in the 1850s with his wife Jean and their children, according to a New York Times profile. Osgood is survived by Jean and his five children, Kathleen, Kenneth, Anne-E, Emily J. Wood and Jamie Wood

"We'll miss him terribly, but there is comfort in knowing his life was charmed, in large part thanks to you," his family said in a statement. "From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for welcoming him into your homes on Sundays to share stories, and to highlight the better parts of humanity. He'll see you on the radio."

"CBS Sunday Morning" plans to pay tribute to its longtime host on the Sunday, Jan. 28 broadcast.

To read the CBS News obituary, click here.

