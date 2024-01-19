Nationwide Recall: Charcuterie Trays Sold At Costco, Sam's Club Linked To Salmonella Outbreak

Forty-seven people across 22 states have gotten sick with salmonella after eating the potentially contaminated meats, which are sold at Costco and Sam’s Club locations across the country, the CDC announced on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Of those who are sick, four are from New York and three are from Pennsylvania. Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, and Maryland each have seen one case of illness.

As of publication, the CDC has linked the outbreak to two potential products:

Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler, which is sold at Sam’s Club and contains prosciutto, sweet soppressata, and dry coppa

Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta, which is sold at Costco and contains black pepper-coated dry salami, Italian dry salami, dry coppa, and prosciutto

Each of the affected products comes in a two-pack.

Consumers should throw away the affected products if they’ve purchased them; the CDC also recommends washing any surface the meats have touched with hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

They should also be on the lookout for any symptoms of salmonella, which can include bloody diarrhea, a fever over 102 degrees, vomiting, and more.

Health officials have also alerted businesses to stop selling or serving the affected products immediately.

Ten people have been hospitalized so far; however, no deaths from the outbreak have occurred, the CDC said.

Investigators are working to determine if there are any additional contaminated products.

For a full list of salmonella symptoms and additional information about the outbreak, click here.

