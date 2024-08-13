Fair 65°

Chance For New Rounds Of Storms Will Follow Days-Long Stretch Of Mainly Dry Weather

A chance for new rounds of thunderstorms will follow a stretch of mainly dry weather.

A stretch of dry weather will continue through Wednesday, Aug. 14.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

Tuesday, Aug. 13, will be sunny with plenty of blue skies and a high temperature in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The mercury will climb into the low to mid-80s on Wednesday, Aug. 14, with plenty more bright sunshine.

After a mostly sunny start on Thursday, Aug. 15, with temperatures in the mid-80s, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting in the early to mid-afternoon.

That will be followed by gradual clearing overnight, leading to a mainly sunny day on Friday, Aug. 16, with a high in the low 80s.

The next storm chance is on Saturday, Aug. 17, which will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 70s.

Storms will be possible both during the day and at night.

According to AccuWeather.com: "A storm is expected to swoop across the Great Lakes on Friday then continue into the rest of Northeast through the weekend, bringing the next potential for widespread wet weather."

