Carnegie Deli Opens Pop-Up Location At Saratoga Race Course

For the third year in a row, Carnegie Deli – a Madison Square Garden staple since 2011 – opened a pop-up location in Saratoga County, at the historic Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, on Saturday, July 13, just in time for horse racing season.

Perched up in the grandstand, the eatery promises to keep racegoers coming back with its array of oversized pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, hot dogs, and French fries. Cheesecake and black and white cookies round out the dessert menu.

“Named one of the world’s greatest sporting venues by Sports Illustrated, Saratoga Race Course is a place where sports, food, and fun can come together,” the company said on Facebook. “Take in the racing action while indulging in our authentic New York sandwiches, hot dogs, and desserts!”

Carnegie Deli was originally founded in 1937 as a small chain of Jewish delicatessens headquartered near Carnegie Hall. Known for its pastrami and corned beef sandwiches containing at least one pound of meat, its motto was: “If you can finish your meal, we’ve done something wrong.”

The eatery also served traditional Jewish fare like matzoh ball soup, latkes, chopped chicken livers, and lox, along with cheesecake.

Today, Madison Square Garden is its sole brick-and-mortar location, while retailers can purchase products wholesale.

Find out more on its website.

