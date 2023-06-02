A Few Clouds 75°

Captured: Suspect Sought In NY Deaths Of Ex-Wife, Girlfriend Nabbed In Philadelphia

A man wanted by police in connection with the homicide deaths of his ex-wife and girlfriend in New York was captured on the run in Pennsylvania.

Timothy Taylor, age 35, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia on Friday, June 2, in connection with two homicide deaths in New York, in Brooklyn and Schenectady.
Michael Mashburn
Timothy Taylor, age 35, was arrested in Philadelphia’s Center City neighborhood on Friday morning, June 2, following a joint investigation by Philadelphia Police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The arrest capped weeks of searching for Taylor, who was wanted in connection with the homicide deaths of his girlfriend, 37-year-old Theresa Gregg, of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and his ex-wife, 44-year-old Tishawn Folkes-Taylor, of Schenectady.

Gregg, an officer with the Department of Homeless Services, was found stabbed to death inside her apartment in Williamsburg on Saturday, May 13, CBS News reports. Her body was found by her two daughters.

Two weeks later, on Sunday, May 28, Folkes-Taylor was found unconscious inside her Schenectady home, located on Pleasant Street, as previously reported by Daily Voice

She was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, according to Schenectady Police.

By Tuesday, May 30, detectives had identified Taylor as a person of interest in the case.

The U.S. Marshals Service had been offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Investigators have not speculated on a possible motive in the killings, nor did they lay out the specific charges that Taylor will face.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

