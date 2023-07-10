NY Woman, Dog Missing Over Week May Have Passed Through Area

Alexandra McGuinness, age 42, of Albany, was last seen Wednesday, June 28, in Albany, near Grove and Helderberg avenues, according to Albany Police.

Surveillance video showed her the following day walking in Manhattan with rolling luggage and her black labradoodle, “Batman.”

McGuinness is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and approximately 115 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray coat, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Albany Police said investigators are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the agency at 518-462-8039 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

