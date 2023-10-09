Cameras Would Be Required At NY Parks Under New Bill Proposed After Charlotte Sena Kidnapping

New legislation introduced by State Sen. Jim Tedisco would require all state parks, campgrounds, and recreational facilities in New York to have security cameras at all entrances and exits.

Tedisco, a Republican whose 44th State Senate district represents portions of Saratoga and Schenectady counties, announced the proposal Thursday, Oct. 5 on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We don’t need the state to ‘study’ and ‘review’ the need for security cameras at our state parks and campgrounds, we need them installed as soon as possible,” he said.

His proposal came just days after police rescued 9-year-old Charlotte Sena from a Ballston Spa home Monday, Oct. 2, 48 hours after she was kidnapped from Moreau Lake State Park.

Suspect Craig Nelson Ross Jr., age 47, was charged with first-degree kidnapping and sent to the Saratoga County jail without bail.

Additional charges are anticipated, state police said.

“We’re all overjoyed that our collective prayers were answered, and the 9-year-old girl was safely rescued by law enforcement and returned to her loving family,” Tedisco said.

“What I’ve learned over the years in my legislative work to help find missing persons is that when an abduction occurs, seconds count and time is of the essence and could make the difference between life and death.

“If security cameras were already in place last Saturday at Moreau Lake State Park, perhaps the kidnapper would have been identified and the girl found much sooner and not 48 hours after her disappearance.”

Under the proposed legislation, cameras would be able to identify the license plate, make, and model of any car entering or exiting the facilities, and record images of every person walking into or out of the grounds.

“This is vital public safety legislation to keep all New Yorkers who recreate in our state’s 180 parks safe and more secure,” he said.

