Year After Crash, Popular Hudson Valley Deli Still Getting ‘Back Into Swing Of Things’

More than a year after a car barreled into its front window and brought business to a standstill, a popular Westchester County deli still has a long road to recovery.

The devastating crash at The Horseman Deli, located in Sleepy Hollow, occurred at exactly 3:05 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, owner Kirstina Rolon said.

That’s when a sedan struck a nearby curb before smashing into the deli’s front window. The impact was so severe it dislodged the vehicle’s engine.

Pictures posted on the deli’s Facebook page show the car lying on its roof surrounded by a devastating scene of shattered glass and broken furniture.

The driver and four passengers fled the scene on foot, police said at the time. The driver later turned himself in to face charges.

Having poured their life savings into the business just months prior, Rolon, her fiance Mike, and their business partner, Fredy, found themselves in the “devastating” position of having to close the deli’s doors indefinitely until necessary repairs could be made, Rolon said.

Among the to-do list was replacing the exterior wall and windows, along with new floors, a new ceiling, and new kitchen equipment.

To cover the repairs, Rolon launched a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $100,000. Nearly $11,000 had been raised as of Monday, Oct. 3.

“This situation is most definitely something we never expected and in my whole life I have never asked for help from anyone financially let alone strangers,” Rolon wrote on GoFundMe.

“If there is any way if you read this and find it in your heart to contribute even a small amount to saving our little deli, I would be eternally grateful!”

Using funds collected from the campaign, The Horseman Deli was able to launch a food truck in September 2021, allowing the business to offer limited services at local events.

“Thank you to all who helped us make this happen!!!” Rolon said at the time.

The deli, however, still faced significant obstacles on its way back to normalcy.

In January 2022, Rolon again updated customers on Facebook, this time to say that repairs to the building’s exterior had hit a major roadblock.

“We have been trying to move forward and get back into the swing of things, but unfortunately our landlord hasn’t made any progress with fixing the exterior of the building, which is his responsibility,” she wrote.

“By him not repairing the structural repairs, it is holding us up from opening and making the extensive repairs we would need to make on the inside.”

Rolon went on to say that the landlord was also prohibiting her from operating their food truck in front of the deli, so the business was looking for a new location in the Sleepy Hollow area.

“If you know of a location please reach out as we haven’t been able to find one thus far!” she said.

Prior to the devastating crash, The Horseman Deli appeared to be a hit with local foodies, serving up an array of breakfast items, sandwiches, and salads, according to its menu.

Its breakfast offerings include several styles of omelets, as well as a chorizo burrito, made with scrambled eggs, cheese, potatoes, jalapenos, onions, peppers, and salsa.

On the sandwich menu is the Cluckin’ Russian, made with breaded chicken cutlet, bacon, melted Muenster cheese, and Russian dressing, and The Beast, featuring roast beef, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house-made chipotle aioli.

Reviews for The Horseman Deli have been mostly positive.

“This place nails everything they make,” Maria S., of sleepy Hollow, wrote on Yelp.

“I have tried breakfast sandwiches, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, burgers, and salads. All amazing, fresh, seasoned to perfection, and out of this world.”

“Inventive, forward-thinking menu that has something for everyone,” LP, of Sleepy Hollow, wrote on Yelp. “Good quality food and friendly service.”

The Horseman Deli is located at 357 N. Broadway in Sleepy Hollow. However, due to the ongoing repairs, customers are encouraged to visit its website to find out where its food truck will be.

Click here to donate to the deli’s GoFundMe campaign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.