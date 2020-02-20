Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Route 17 Stretch Reopens After Crash Involving Overturned School Bus
Business

Work Starts On Massive Amazon Warehouse In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Amazon is building a warehouse at the intersection of Route 17K and 747 in Montgomery. Photo Credit: Amazon
Amazon is building a warehouse at the intersection of Route 17K and 747 in Montgomery. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Work has started on the site that will soon become a massive Amazon warehouse in the Hudson Valley, according to reports.

Crews have begun clearing nearly 190 acres of trees in Orange County near the intersection of Route 17K and Route 747 in Montgomery, the home of the warehouse, which will span more than 1,000,000 square feet.

Once completed, the building will be the largest in Orange County, housing furniture, outdoor equipment and other large items.

The $75.2 million project had to be approved by the Town Board, Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board, the town’s Industrial Development Agency. Final approvals came in last week.

It is expected that Amazon could bring approximately 800 permanent jobs to the region. There will also be at least 300 temporary construct jobs generated. The salary range of jobs to be created is expected to be between $31,200 and $60,000.

The facility will sit on 190 acres with more than 1,000 parking spaces, hundreds of trailer parking spaces and a wastewater treatment plant.

With work beginning, the fulfillment center is expected to be an economic boon both locally and in the region, though some have expressed concerns about property value during public hearings.

Once the area is cleared, construction is expected to kick off in the coming weeks.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.