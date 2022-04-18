Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: ID Released For 23-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Busy Area Roadway
Business

Where's My Refund? IRS Facing Staff Shortages Amid Backup In Processing Tax Returns

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Internal Revenue Service
Internal Revenue Service Photo Credit: Daily Voice

With the 2022 tax season coming to its conclusion, the IRS is cautioning that some Americans could see delays in receiving their refunds as the agency deals with a staffing shortage and backlog of unprocessed returns.

IRS Commission Chuck Rettig acknowledged that his organization is contending with issues and the continued fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to lead to some receiving their returns later than expected.

“The IRS is serving more people and entities in a global environment than ever before while handling new and bigger responsibilities," Rettig said before the Senate Finance Committee.

"At the same time, we have experienced delays in updating our IT systems, which means the IRS and taxpayers must continue to use certain paper-based processes.”

As of the end of March, the IRS still reportedly had not processed more than 12 million returns from the 2020 tax year, leading to a further backlog of this year's returns.

The personnel issue and backlog have been a thorn in the IRS’ side for months, according to Rettig.

Rettig noted the IRS had cleared about 90 percent of the "error resolution" backlog, saying that his agency “is trending in the right direction.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.