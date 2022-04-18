Where's My Refund? IRS Facing Staff Shortages Amid Backup In Processing Tax Returns

With the 2022 tax season coming to its conclusion, the IRS is cautioning that some Americans could see delays in receiving their refunds as the agency deals with a staffing shortage and backlog of unprocessed returns.

IRS Commission Chuck Rettig acknowledged that his organization is contending with issues and the continued fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to lead to some receiving their returns later than expected.

“The IRS is serving more people and entities in a global environment than ever before while handling new and bigger responsibilities," Rettig said before the Senate Finance Committee.

"At the same time, we have experienced delays in updating our IT systems, which means the IRS and taxpayers must continue to use certain paper-based processes.”

As of the end of March, the IRS still reportedly had not processed more than 12 million returns from the 2020 tax year, leading to a further backlog of this year's returns.

The personnel issue and backlog have been a thorn in the IRS’ side for months, according to Rettig.

Rettig noted the IRS had cleared about 90 percent of the "error resolution" backlog, saying that his agency “is trending in the right direction.”

