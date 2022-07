A well-known restaurant chain with locations in New York City and Long Island has closed all of its eateries, according to a report from ABC 7.

The news outlet said in a report on Monday, July 18, that Hale and Hearty, a chain of soup cafés, closed without explanation.

ABC 7 reported that it is not known whether any of the locations will reopen or if the shops have closed permanently.

Read the full report from ABC 7 here.

