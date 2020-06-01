Wegmans Sets Official Opening Day For Location Off I-287

With nearly 300 jobs ready to be filled, officials have announced an opening date for the long-awaited Wegmans location in Westchester.

As the company continues filling 280 positions, it announced that the latest Wegmans Food Market in Harrison will be opening on Sunday, June 7 on Corporate Drive near I-287 and the Hutchinson River Parkway.

“We bring new employees on board to begin training quickly after they’re hired,” said Store Manager Matthew Dailor, who began working at Wegmans 25 years ago as a part-time parking lot attendant. “Our commitment to in-depth training is the main reason we begin the hiring process so early. These jobs provide competitive pay with industry-leading benefits, flexible scheduling, and most importantly, a great place to work.”

According to the company, “as a part of the team, you’ll experience a culture of collaboration, with coworkers who want to help you learn and grow. With our awesome company perks, you’ll be equipped with the tools you need to make it happen. From flexible scheduling to our employee scholarship program and more, you’ll have everything you need to love what you do at Wegmans.”

Last year, Wegmans was named as the top place to work in retail, according to Great Place to Work and Fortune, which takes anonymous surveys of nearly 650,000 employees in the retail industry to determine which are the best employers.

It was the third consecutive year Wegmans took home the top honor.

“We’re looking for friendly people who are enthusiastic about food and eager to help our customers enjoy delicious, easy meals,” Dailor said. “We’ll provide all the training needed to be successful because our employees receive some of the most in-depth product, service, and culinary education in the industry.”

When it opens, the new Wegmans will offer a variety of restaurant-prepared foods, including The Burger Bar, fresh salads, sandwiches, kids' meals, soup, sides, and beer and wine by the glass.

