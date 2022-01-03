Wegmans Plans To Open First CT Location In Fairfield County

Supermarket chain Wegmans has announced plans to open its first Connecticut store.

The new store will be located in Fairfield County, on nearly 11 acres of land off Connecticut Avenue next to I-95 in Norwalk, the company announced on Tuesday, March 1.

The supermarket will be two levels and about 95,000 square feet, and it will include a multi-level parking garage, representatives said.

Wegmans said a timeline for construction and opening has not been determined yet, and the company is in the process of seeking municipal approvals.

“Each year we receive hundreds of requests from residents for a store in Connecticut, so we’re excited to bring Wegmans to Norwalk and to get to know our new neighbors,” said President and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets Colleen Wegman. “Even before we open the doors to our new store, we’re committed to making a difference in every community we serve.”

The space is currently being used as an office complex by MBI Inc.

“We are excited by the opportunity that this sale of our property to Wegmans presents,” said Peter Maglathlin, CEO and president of MBI, Inc. “Although our current building has served us well over the past several decades, the chance to relocate to modern office space while still keeping our headquarters in Norwalk offers unique advantages to our company and our employees.”

Wegmans opened its fist store in neighboring Westchester County in August 2020. It's located in Harrison on Corporate Park Drive near I-287, I-684, I-95 and the Hutchinson River Parkway.

