Wegmans Announces Breach Of Customers' Personal Information

Wegmans is warning customers that some personal information may have been exposed to hackers due to a recent data breach.

The grocery giant issued an alert this week to notify customers that two databases used for Wegmans internal business purposes were inadvertently left open to potential outside access due to a configuration issue.

Officials said that customer names, addresses, phone numbers, birth dates, Shoppers Club numbers, e-mail addresses and passwords for access to Wegmans.com accounts were included in the databases.

"However, all impacted Wegmans.com account passwords were, in technical terms, ‘hashed’ and ‘salted,' meaning that the actual password characters were not contained in the databases,” officials noted.

No social security numbers were impacted, nor were any bank or payment card information.

Wegmans said that the issue was first discovered on Monday, April 19.

According to a spokesperson from Wegmans, the issue has since been resolved and all information has been secured.

“Wegmans worked diligently with a leading forensics firm to investigate and determine the incident's scope, identify the information in the two databases, ensure the integrity and security of the systems, and correct the issue,” officials said. “Wegmans also notified any customers who may have been affected by this issue.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.