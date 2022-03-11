Walmart Issues Recall For Popular Brand Of Chips Over Metal Concern

Walmart announced a voluntary recall of a popular brand of chips due to the possible presence of metal pieces in select bags of the product, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall includes restaurant-style white corn tortilla chips from Walmart’s Great Value brand that were shipped to different retailers throughout the country.

Recalled bags have a recall number of “F-0814-2022” with lot codes of “122051##,” or “123051##,” and a best by date of May 23, 2022.

A total of 2,555 cases containing 10 13-ounce bags each (25,550 total) are subject to the recall.

The FDA lists the recall as a Class II, which means the affected chips could cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

There have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions due to the consumption of the recalled Walmart tortilla chips.

Anyone who may have a bag of the recalled chips in their homes has been advised to dispose of them or return them to their local Walmart for a full refund.

