Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Business

Walmart Issues Recall For Popular Brand Of Chips Over Metal Concern

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Walmart announced it is recalling certain store-made tortilla chips. Walmart announced it is recalling certain store-made tortilla chips.
Walmart announced it is recalling certain store-made tortilla chips. Photo Credit: Walmart
Walmart Walmart
Walmart Photo Credit: Google Maps

Walmart announced a voluntary recall of a popular brand of chips due to the possible presence of metal pieces in select bags of the product, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall includes restaurant-style white corn tortilla chips from Walmart’s Great Value brand that were shipped to different retailers throughout the country.

Recalled bags have a recall number of “F-0814-2022” with lot codes of “122051##,” or “123051##,” and a best by date of May 23, 2022.

A total of 2,555 cases containing 10 13-ounce bags each (25,550 total) are subject to the recall.

The FDA lists the recall as a Class II, which means the affected chips could cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

There have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions due to the consumption of the recalled Walmart tortilla chips.

Anyone who may have a bag of the recalled chips in their homes has been advised to dispose of them or return them to their local Walmart for a full refund.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.