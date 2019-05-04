Vote Now: Do You Plan To Try Burger King's Plant-Based 'Impossible Whopper'?

Burger King is taking the slogan “have it your way” to a whole new level, pulling off the seemingly impossible with a new Whopper.

The fast-food giant has just announced that it is seeking to serve a plant-based “Impossible Whopper” nationwide by the end of the year. The new product is expected to be rolled out to several regions this summer, then to the entire country if customers are enthusiastic about the vegan burger.

The test kicked off on April 1, with the Impossible Whopper being offered to customers at 59 locations around St. Louis. It was created in connection with Impossible Foods, which creates plant-based meat for vegan products.

Impossible Foods has previously collaborated with other fast food joints, including White Castle, to produce vegan items for the menu.

The initial test reportedly had “encouraging reports,” and that sales of the vegan Whopper are “complementing traditional Whopper purchases,” rather than having consumers swap the traditional burger for the plant-based one.

In a statement, a Burger King spokesperson said, ”the Impossible Whopper test in St. Louis went exceedingly well and as a result there are plans to extend testing into additional markets in the very near future.”

