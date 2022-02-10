Virtual Reality Arcade Opens In Hudson Valley

A new virtual reality arcade has opened in Westchester County.

According to an announcement from the business, 5th Dimension VR opened in White Plains on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The 5,000 square-foot facility features 18 virtual reality booths and two party rooms.

“What makes VR amazing is the shared experience,” said Andrew Szczeszynski, co-owner of 5th Dimension VR. “Playing against a computer or strangers pales in comparison to interacting with your friends. You come in and play VR paintball or fly around in Skyfront and then laugh about it for hours after.”

The arcade has more than 30 different games that can be played by guests ages 8 and older, the announcement said.

The business is located at 55 Church St. in White Plains.

