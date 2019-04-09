Verizon To Add News 12 After Ending Contract With RNN

FiOS1 News may soon be a thing of the past, but Verizon customers will still be able to get their hyperlocal news fix on cable after striking a deal to air Altice's News 12 beginning in November.

News 12, which had previously been exclusively provided to Optimum customers, is coming to Verizon following the announcement of the shuttering of FiOS1 News, whose contract ends on Sunday, Nov. 15.

“Starting in November, customers can enjoy content from the Altice News properties, including hyperlocal news from News 12 Networks, followed by content from i24NEWS and Cheddar in 2020," Verizon announced. "As part of the deal, FiOS customers will have access to the News 12 Networks which are among the highest customer requested hyperlocal news brands in the New York tri-state area.”

The new channel will be on channel 535HD on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley.

“We’re all about choice for our customers, and these channel additions bring our customers even more options for robust news and hyperlocal offerings on the FiOS channel lineup,” Erin McPherson, head of content strategy for Verizon, said. “Emmy-award winning News 12 is a leading, trusted hyperlocal news brand in the New York tri-state area."

State, county and local officials recently held a rally to support Fios1 News, which saw its contract not renewed with Verizon last month, leaving more than 150 journalists and employees out of work.

“It is often said that a free press is the foundation of a healthy democracy, and that’s true. But while press freedom is necessary, it’s also insufficient,” New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson said. “When it comes to sharing news, we also need competition and diversity of perspectives, especially at the most local level, where information sources can be limited.

“That’s why Verizon’s recent decision to eliminate FiOS1 News is such a disservice to the New York suburbs, leaving only a single local cable news provider for a multi-county region with millions of residents.”

