Ramapo Daily Voice
Verizon Issues Warning For Spam Messages Sent From Person's Own Number

Zak Failla
Verizon has issued an alert regarding spam messages sent from one's own number.
Verizon has issued an alert regarding spam messages sent from one's own number. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Pexels

Verizon customers are being cautioned to be on alert as a tricky new scam involving one’s own telephone number has been making the rounds.

Customers have been reporting that they've received text messages from their own phone numbers alerting them that they’ve won a prize, including a link to claim their "gift."

The messages claim that the user has paid their most recent phone bill, providing the link for a free prize in response.

However, if one clicks the link, they’re instead transported to a Russian state TV network.

Verizon issued a statement following the recent reports of the scam, and made an adamant note that there is no proof of any Russian involvement.

"As part of a recent fraud scheme, bad actors have been sending text messages to some Verizon customers which appear to come from the customers’ own number,” they stated. “Over the past 48 hours, our company has made a significant effort to limit the current activity.”

The cellphone provider said that it is actively working to block the scam and is aware of the most recent reports. 

“However, attempted fraud using SMS spam is an issue that's been impacting virtually all wireless providers in recent months,” a Verizon spokesperson added. “We are actively working with others in our industry and with US law enforcement as part of an investigation aimed at identifying and stopping these fraudsters and their illegal actions.

“We will continue this work on behalf of our customers. In addition, we have no indication of any Russian involvement."

