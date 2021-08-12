Contact Us
USPS Will Start Delaying Some Mail Service In Cost-Cutting Measure

Nicole Valinote
The US Postal Service is planning to begin slowing the delivery of first-class mail in an effort to save money, despite some opposition. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The United States Postal Service is planning to begin slowing the delivery of first-class mail in an effort to save money, despite some opposition.

NPR reported that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's 10-year plan has been met with criticism from some members of the US Postal Service's Board of Governors.

The news outlet reported that the board's governor, Ronald Stroman said the decision isn't justified by the "relatively low financial return," and creates dangerous risks.

DeJoy said adjustments have been made, but still wants to move forward with the plan. 

NPR said DeJoy announced the plan in March. The goal is to ensure longterm financial stability for the post office.

