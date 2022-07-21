Traffic Delays Expected On Opening Day Of Brand-New Trader's Joe In Hudson Valley

Police have advised motorists to expect traffic delays in the area of a brand-new Trader Joe's in Northern Westchester County.

Trader Joe's opened its new Yorktown location at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 21.

The grocery store is located at 3240 Crompond Road (Route 202.)

On the day of the store's opening, the Yorktown Police Department issued an alert about traffic delays in the area of Route 202/Taconic State Parkway between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Police said local traffic is advised to take alternate routes.

Vehicles that are exiting Trader Joe's and Lowe's were advised make a right turn out of the lot and follow detour/traffic signs.

