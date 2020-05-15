Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Town Board OKs Site Plan For New ShopRite In Greenburgh

Zak Failla
The Greenburgh Multiplex theater at 320 Saw Mill River Road will be the new home of ShopRite
The Greenburgh Multiplex theater at 320 Saw Mill River Road will be the new home of ShopRite Photo Credit: Google Maps

A prominent site in Westchester is officially transitioning from a movie theater to a grocery store.

The Greenburgh Town Board unanimously approved a site plan that will lead to the demolition of the Greenburgh Multiplex on Saw Mill River Road and replace it with a new ShopRite location, across from Sam’s Club.

According to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, the grocery store will be 75,711-square-feet, including an interior restaurant space and 10,765-square-feet of attached retail space.

The project has been in the works since last year.

Feiner said that “this is positive news for the town - especially during this difficult time in our history when so many residents are out of work due to COVID-19.”

“There will be significant construction jobs and permanent job opportunities after the supermarket opens up--providing employment for area residents,” he said in an email. “We're also sending a message to other businesses that the town welcomes good economic development. Many people had previously asked town officials to encourage another supermarket to locate in this section of town.”

