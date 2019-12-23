Three Departments Stores Sold Recalled Products, Schumer Says In Call For Federal Probe

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling out some of the nation’s biggest department stores, claiming that recalled items may be under some consumers’ Christmas trees this holiday season.

Schumer says he's asking for a federal inquiry into items that were subject to recall but still sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods locations nationwide.

Citing a Consumer Product Safety Commission report that alleges Schumer said that the chain stores sold hundreds of recalled products, up until last month. The senator noted that some of the items could potentially be dangerous.

“They could cause infant fatalities or choking or falling or lacerations,” Schumer said at a press conference in Manhattan. “That doesn’t mean the will, but they could. They were recalled for a reason.”

Recalled products include the Inclined Sleeper Accessory for Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards by Fisher-Price and similar products that have been linked to infant fatalities, according to the CPSC.

In total, the company sold 19 different recalled products after they were recalled between 2014 and 2019, including approximately 1,200 units that had been recalled.

“Consumers should stop using the recalled products immediately and contact the recalling firms to receive the remedy listed in the recall, which is either a refund, replacement or repair.”

A complete list of recalled items that were sold at the stores can be found here .

“It’s not a bargain if it can hurt you, burn you, cut you or explode. It’s a danger that should be in the garbage, not a store shelf, or worse, under a tree,” Schumer added. “The feds must unwrap how holiday bargains were allowed to become products that never should have never been on the shelves to begin with.”

The TJX Companies, which owns all three stores, has since issued a statement saying they will review their processes.

“At TJX, product safety is very important to us. We deeply regret that in some instances, recalled products were not properly removed from our sales floors despite the recall processes that we had in place. We are taking appropriate steps to strengthen these processes moving forward. We apologize to our customers and encourage anyone who believes they may have one of these products to participate in the recall. “

