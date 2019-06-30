These Hudson Valley Employers Rank Among New York's Best

New York is the home to more than 100 of the best companies to work for, according to a brand new report released this week.

Forbes recently released its list of the businesses liked best by their employees in each of the 50 states. In response, citing data from Statista surveys, which interviewed 80,000 employees across the country, NewYorkUpstate.com determined the 50 employers most liked by their employees in upstate New York.

Wegmans, which will open up a 125,000-square-foot Hudson Valley location in Harrison next year, topped the list.

“Thank goodness for our employees. They make Wegmans a happy place to work and shop” Wegmans CEO Colleen Wegman said. “Their work is both meaningful and fun, and that’s an unbeatable combination.”

Current New York employers to make the list include:

PepsiCo (11th overall) in Purchase:

Employees: 267,000

Revenue: $65 billion

Dutchess County Government (28th):

Employees: unknown

Government

Con Edison (37th):

Employees: 14,960

Revenue: $12 billion.

The complete list of top New York employers can be found here .

