'The Go-To': Beloved Hudson Valley Deli Closes After 45 Years In Business

A delicatessen in Northern Westchester that served as a staple of its community for 45 years has closed.

Bueti's Delicatessen, located in Bedford Hills at 526 Bedford Rd. (Route 117) and open since 1977, has permanently closed, according to the Mount Kisco Chamber of Commerce.

Despite its closing, the deli is being remembered as an ever-present part of the community in Bedford and the surrounding area by town officials and the public.

"I think Bueti's has really been the go-to deli and we're really going to miss them," said Bedford Town Supervisor Ellen Calves, who also said that the restaurant often catered community gatherings such as town-held events, sporting events, funerals, and church get-togethers.

"They have deep, deep roots in the community and it's always sad to see a business close that has been here for so long, it really defines the area," Calves said.

Several people from the area also commented on Facebook about the closing.

"Bueti's Deli was a local 'go-to' for generations of Mount Kisco & Bedford Hills families," Tom T. from Mount Kisco said.

"There goes a legacy deli," Vincenzo S. of Mount Kisco said. "So many of my parties had some Bueti’s at it. Going to miss those huge wedges, the homemade sausage and cutlets and so much more…"

"I was there at least once a week. I will miss them and I'm sure it was a hard decision," Donna C. of Mount Kisco said.

It is not clear why the deli is closing.

